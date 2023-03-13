Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,574. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

