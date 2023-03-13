Cardano Market Cap Hits $12.17 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.17 billion and $706.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.01 or 0.06925576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00050034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,151,716 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

