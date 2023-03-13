Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

