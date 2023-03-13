Carlson Capital Management Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. 316,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,457. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
