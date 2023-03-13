Carlson Capital Management Has $345,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,071,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $227.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,645,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,277,949. The company has a market capitalization of $562.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

