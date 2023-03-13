Carlson Capital Management Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

