Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,591 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 2.83% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $30,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 180,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.88. 107,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.