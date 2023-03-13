Carlson Capital Management Sells 323 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,699. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

