Cartesi (CTSI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.95 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $90.37 million and $8.95 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00417263 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.93 or 0.28210244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

