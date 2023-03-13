Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 263,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 6.1 %

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. 397,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 285.47%.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

About Catalyst Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

