Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 263,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 6.1 %
Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. 397,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09.
Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 285.47%.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
