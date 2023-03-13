CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0918 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $9.84 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00217070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,260.61 or 0.99958057 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08945151 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,086,453.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

