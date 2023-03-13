Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $127.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of CE opened at $109.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

