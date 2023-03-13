Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00423340 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.92 or 0.28614977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,379,810 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.