Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.34

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 43609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $522.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

