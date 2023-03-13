Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and $653,185.43 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00419874 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.35 or 0.28368768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27514409 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $538,257.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

