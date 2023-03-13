Cepton (CPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of CPTN opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Cepton has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cepton by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cepton by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cepton by 301.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 71,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cepton by 460.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

