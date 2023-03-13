Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Raised to $21.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CERT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Certara stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.31. 363,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth $15,541,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $17,824,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

