CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$715.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

