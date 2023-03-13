Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 13th (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CETUU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 13th. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Price Performance

Shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

