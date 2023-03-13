CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $5,548,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.62.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

