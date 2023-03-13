Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,785,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.