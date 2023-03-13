Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.03 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.