Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 85.3% in February

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Chegg Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,741 shares of company stock valued at $793,053. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.