China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,100 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.70. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 2.07 and a 1-year high of 2.07.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

