China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,100 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.70. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 2.07 and a 1-year high of 2.07.
About China Conch Venture
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Conch Venture (CCVTF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.