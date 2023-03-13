Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Choom Stock Performance

Choom stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,562. Choom has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Choom

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

