CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,499 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of Raytheon Technologies worth $388,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,541. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.