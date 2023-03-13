CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $167,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.50. 1,413,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

