CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112,219 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $330,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.13. 443,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.03. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.