CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $124.18 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,973 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $124,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.8 %

WM stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 662,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.