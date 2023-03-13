CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $220.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.37% of Fiserv worth $220,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.43. 2,854,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

