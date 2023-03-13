CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $145,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

