CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $186,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 210,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.76. 168,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

