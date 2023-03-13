CIBC Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$16.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$9.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.20. The company has a market cap of C$334.26 million and a PE ratio of -35.67.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

