Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright upgraded Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.
Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 2,474,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.94.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
