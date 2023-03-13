Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright upgraded Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 2,474,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

