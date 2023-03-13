Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,736,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,825 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $349,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 54,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,482,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.