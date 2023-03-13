Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.