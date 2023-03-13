Citigroup Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $285.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

ENPH traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $214.58. 1,665,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

