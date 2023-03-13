Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 746,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.