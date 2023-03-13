Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 8,518 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 96,934 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $84.09.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.