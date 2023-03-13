Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $73.40. 247,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,085. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

