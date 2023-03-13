Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.