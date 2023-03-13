Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 320 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.54. 12,645,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,277,949. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $562.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.