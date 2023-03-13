Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFE. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. 203,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 329.67%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

