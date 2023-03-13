Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 10%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,890,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,199,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

See Also

