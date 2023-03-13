Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 222,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
