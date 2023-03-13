Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,606 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.58. 3,269,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

