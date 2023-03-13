Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.74. 1,684,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,083. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

