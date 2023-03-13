Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,417. The company has a market capitalization of $402.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.