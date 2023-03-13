Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 38,755 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TFS Financial worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 389.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

