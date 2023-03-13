Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 18,643 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.79. 370,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

